It’s Girl Time Studio celebrated the opening of its new location at 4900 South Laurel Road, London on Friday. The London-Laurel Chamber of Commerce welcomed the new location with a ribbon cutting and a plaque for joining as a member. The business provides massages, facials, chemical peels, lash and brow services, waxing services, and much more. Visit www.itsgirltime.studio for more information.
Photos courtesy of Michael Sliter
