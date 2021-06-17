It’s Girl Time Studio celebrated the opening of its new location at 4900 South Laurel Road, London on Friday. The London-Laurel Chamber of Commerce welcomed the new location with a ribbon cutting and a plaque for joining as a member. The business provides massages, facials, chemical peels, lash and brow services, waxing services, and much more. Visit www.itsgirltime.studio for more information.

Photos courtesy of Michael Sliter

