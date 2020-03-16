Jackie Dewayne Godsey, 49, husband of Selena Williams Godsey of Corbin passed away March 10, 2020. He was the father of Tristen Godsey and Kayla Grisbsy both of Corbin, Kentucky and Jessica Hurley and husband David of London, Kentucky; the son of Jack and Faye Calder Godsey of Corbin, Kentucky; and the brother of Rojeania Godsey Erb of Upland, California. Funeral services were Saturday at London Funeral Home. Burial was at Pine Hill Cemetery, Corbin.
