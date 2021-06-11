Jackson earns Emma Lou Cissell Memorial Scholarship  

The Laurel County Extension Homemakers are sponsored by the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service. They are a volunteer organization that works to improve the quality of life for families and communities, through leadership development, volunteer service and education. For the past 23 years, the Extension Homemakers have encouraged high school students to continue their education in the areas of agriculture and family and consumer sciences by annually awarding students a college scholarship in memory of Emma Lou Cissell.
This year’s recipient, Daniela Jackson is a graduating senior from North Laurel High School in London. She is the child of Danny and Maria Jackson. When the Jackson family relocated from Detroit, Michigan to London she made a major shift from living in the city to living in the country. Daniela realized that she loves the countryside. Daniela adores running and competed on the cross country and track team. In addition to running, she maintained a 4.2 GPA, participated in BETA club, is a member of the National Honor Society, is bilingual, and works part time at Kentucky Fried Chicken. One of Daniela’s favorite things to do is learn about the sciences and this interest pointed her towards her goal of becoming a physician. She will be studying agriculture and medical biotechnology at the University of Kentucky in the fall.
In the memory of Emma Lou Cissell, and on behalf of the Laurel County Extension Homemakers, congratulations to our 2021 Emma Lou Cissell Memorial Scholarship recipient, Daniela Jackson.
