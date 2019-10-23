Jackson Energy linemen recognized with awards for skills and dedication

Eight linemen from Jackson Energy demonstrated their agility, preparation, strength and dedication, winning 14 total awards during the 2019 Kentucky Linemen’s Rodeo in Elizabethtown.
Teams from 15 electric cooperatives across the state took part in two days of competitions held at the Hardin County Fairgrounds. For the overall competition, Jackson Energy’s team of Brandon Keyton, Jordan House and Royce Baker won third place.
For team events, Jackson Energy also won the following awards: Keyton, House and Baker won first place in Hurtman Rescue; and the team of Dwight Robinson, Marlon Coffey and Brent Johnson won second place in Cut Out Replacement and won second place in the Mystery Event Competition.
The awards were presented by Kentucky Electric Cooperatives on the final day of the event.
“We are extremely proud of our teams and all the linemen who competed,” said Carol Wright, president and CEO of Jackson Energy. “The awards are the result of a lot of hard work and practice that our linemen put in to prepare not only for this event, but for the tasks they may have to perform on any given day.”
Before the competitions began, the linemen held a solemn tribute to remember linemen who have fallen in the line of duty. During the ceremony, linemen climbed a pole, unfurled an American and Kentucky flag, hung a wreath and then added empty boots.
The annual event is coordinated by Kentucky Electric Cooperatives. Volunteers from electric co-ops work as judges and perform many other duties for the events.
In addition to the overall team awards, these Jackson Energy linemen won the following awards:
• Journeyman competition: Royce Baker, third place in Hurtman Rescue and in the Mystery Event Competition.
• Apprentice competition: Dwight Robinson, first place in Hurtman Rescue, third place in Skills Climb, first place in Angle Clip and first place in the Mystery Event Competition.
• Senior events: Gerard Lakes, second place in Hurtman Rescue and second place in Angle Clip.
• Overall competition: Gerard Lakes, third place Senior; and Dwight Robinson, first place Apprentice.
Jackson Energy is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric cooperative serving nearly 52,000 homes and businesses in 15 counties.
“Our linemen really deserve this recognition,” said Wright. “They are truly first responders. No matter the conditions, if they can safely perform the work, they are on the job until the lights come back on because that’s when people need them the most.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.