Jaguars battle Knox Central to a one-all tie

North Laurel has hopes of getting back on track during Monday’s home contest against Knox Central, but once again, the Jaguars struggled to find the back of the net.
Despite controlling the game from the get-go, North Laurel could never separate itself from the Panthers and the result was a one-all tie.
Coach David Broyles squad saw their record go to 2-8-1 while Knox Central is now 2-3-1.
“We played hard in the first half,” Broyles said. “We controlled the tempo and controlled the game. We had a lot of shots on goal, but we just couldn’t score when we needed to.”
A goal by Antonio Coria gave the Jaguars a 1-0 lead 15 minutes into the contest, but Knox Central eventually tied the game with a penalty kick and both teams failed to score in the second half.
“I feel like we lost a lot of intensity in the second half, and to be honest, I don’t know why,” Broyles said. “We just lost focus and we just didn’t play well. We didn’t have any energy in the second half.
“It has been disappointing,” he added. “We had what I thought were very winnable games. Maybe we are coming in too confident at times and maybe we overlooked Knox now. We’ve got to keep working and challenge these kids to play through.”
