In the only contested party race on the local front, long-time Laurel County Jailer Jamie Mosley is being challenged by Democrat candidate Walter Trebolo.
Mosley has held the office of jailer since 2011. Trebolo feels that change is due and is therefore seeking to unseat Mosley in the November 8 general election.
JAMIE MOSLEY, Republican, Incumbent
During our administration we have implemented several programs to not only help inmates after release but also impact the community during and after the incarceration period.
(1). Child Support Work Program – One of our most popular programs has been our child support work program where we partnered with several local companies to allow inmates serving on non-violent child support charges to have employment during their sentence. It was designed to create a source of income in order to not only catch up their back fees but also allow them to keep their child support current while serving their sentence. Additionally, a portion of their income earned is placed in a savings account that is provided to the inmate upon release along with the opportunity to remain in the job once their sentence is complete. The children are provided with their child support, the inmate pays for their cost of incarceration, has a savings account upon release, along with the opportunity to continue employment. Everybody wins. Our program has now been duplicated and used in many other counties across the state.
(2). State recognized GED program – The success of our GED program in partnership with Laurel County Adult Education speaks for itself. As hundreds of learners has successfully participated and completed these programs during the last 11 years of our administration. Our program and efforts were featured and recognized by (KET) Kentucky Educational Television as one of the most successful in the Commonwealth. Additionally, we became an on-site testing facility in order to allow our learners to not only participate in the program but to also take their final exam here at the facility without the necessity to be transported off site.
(3). Job ready vocation skills training – As we continue to evolve as an agency one of our more recent educational training opportunities has revolved around vocational training skills. Our initial Certified Forklift Operator classes was a tremendous success thanks to our partnership with Somerset Community College and Paula Thompson of London-Laurel Economic development. After polling many of our local industrial employers and identifying job opportunities for those with forklift certifications, approximately twenty-five or our male and female inmates participated in the training and certification process. The certification involved both classroom and hands on operation of a forklift right here at the facility. We are proud of their accomplishments and grateful to have the opportunity to partner with Somerset Community College and London-Laurel Economic Development as we are in the process of exploring new blocks of vocational training for future classes with our inmate population.
What qualities do you believe a jailer must possess?
I believe there are many qualities that a jailer must possess in order to be successful. One of the qualities I pride myself in is the fact that this job is not only what I do but it is also who I am. This will be my 27th year in serving in some capacity within the criminal justice system. I spent the first thirteen years of adulthood as a Kentucky State Police Dispatcher, my next two years as a Certified Law Enforcement Instructor with the Department of Criminal Justice Training, and the past twelve years serving as your Laurel County Jailer. I have worked and served for these agencies because I believe in what they stand for. I have no gray area as I still hold to the belief that we wear the white hats and are here to protect good from bad. I believe any sworn peace officer which is what we are as an elected jailer here in Kentucky should have conducted themselves in a manner which displays their obedience to our laws and respect for the men and women which have been chosen to enforce them. I do not believe that anyone who has conducted themselves in a manner that disregards the safety of our citizens, and our law enforcement officers possess the values that are required in this position.
Since opening the new jail, how has overcrowding been resolved?
One of our most proud accomplishments during our administration is that fact that each of our inmates has a bunk to sleep in. Not only have we eliminated overcrowding, as of today we have nearly 80 beds that are available.
How is the old jail in town being utilized?
During Covid the old jail was a tremendous asset to us as we were able to convert it into our Covid intake center. It allowed us to segregate our inmates by date at the time of intake through the first 14 days and was a great tool in avoiding serious outbreaks prior to the availability of our onsite testing equipment which we utilize now. Once the need for a Covid intake center passed we have utilized the structure to house most of our female population.
How has the Laurel County Jail become financially self-sufficient?
The words jail and financially self-sufficient do not typically appear in the same sentence. To say that we are proud of the fact that ours is one of the few across the county that has reached this milestone is an understatement. While the vision of accomplishing this goal was mine, I must quickly credit Judge David Westerfield, along with each member of our Fiscal Court for their support of that vision and the confidence they placed in our team that has now resulted in such an accomplishment. A few years ago, the Federal Government announced they would be discontinuing the contracts with privately owned holding facilities. During this same period there was an opportunity to have the entire cost of architectural fees on new jail construction within Kentucky funded at no cost to the county. As overcrowding had become such an issue with the growth of our community population, we recognized that we could provide each of our inmates a bed, create additional space for rehabilitation, educational and vocational opportunities through the construction of a new facility. The additional space of a new facility would allow us to expand our relationship with the United State Marshal Service in order to house enough federal inmates to generate additional revenue to not only allow us to eliminate the need for our county to fund the operation of the jail but to also give us the ability to pay for its construction ourselves without the need for any of our county tax dollars. As they say the rest is history, now three years later we require zero money from the fiscal court to operate on and we make each yearly bond payment covering the cost of jail construction which has resulted in saving approximately 3.5 million of our local tax dollars each year. My formula is simple, we had to find a way to bring in more revenue that we have expenses. Very proud to say mission accomplished.
How much money do taxpayers in the community contribute to jail operations?
Your Laurel County Correctional Center requires -0- local tax dollars to operate, and the jail funds all the interest and bond payments for construction costs of the jail through revenue generated from the housing of federal inmates.
What changes, if any, do you plan to bring to the jail programs?
Corrections is an ever-evolving thing, while our successes have been many, we never stop trying to lead the way just the same as we have the past twelve years. Some many of our programs and initiatives are now being used both regionally and statewide. Technology continues to be an area of opportunity, so much of the future will evolve around how we can better use technology to provide care from a health and mental health standpoint. Additionally, it which continue to allow us to better educate and vocational train our inmates in hopes of a positive return to our community.
What actions are taken if a jail employee is discovered to intimidate a prisoner?
We have a zero tolerance for these types of actions. There have been situations where unacceptable behavior has been discovered by a staff member, we act quickly and swiftly. Any of my officers who chose to act outside of their training and not uphold the values of this agency have and will continue to face criminal charges. We are here to be firm, fair, and consistent. We are here to protect the communication, while trying to provide each of our inmates the opportunity to improve themselves should they choose to do so during their period of confinement. We are not here to punish or judge.
What is the total capacity of the jail and what is the usual population?
Our total bed capacity is just over 900, our average population ranges between 800 to 850.
What experience do you have in operating a jail?
I think the last 12 years of our administration speaks for itself and the accomplishments we have realized as a team are monumental. No one does this alone, it takes great people and I am very fortunate that the majority of our staff have been with me for many years deserve the credit for accomplishing so many of our goals. Regardless of ones experience in operating a jail you can never stop examining every process, reevaluating how we approach things and never loose site of the fact that there is always room for improvement. I believe that we are the best in the business but, we are not at our best yet. I want to make sure we are all working just as hard to continue growing, learning, and searching for every way possible to keep getting better.
WALTER TREBOLO III,
Democrat
1. What experience do you have to operate the jail?
As the only candidate with a Bachelor Degree in Criminal Justice I feel I certainly have the experience and knowledge to be the Jailer, this combined with my military experience in the US Army certainly qualify me to be the Jailer. I will also surround myself with the right people in my administration as I plan to hire a very experienced person as my Administrator or Chief Deputy Jailer.
2. What prompted you to run for jailer?
I felt that a person that’s elected and making over $100,000 per year should not just go back in office unopposed especially with the issues the current administration is facing in reference to inmate neglect, health, and safety etc. It troubled me that in a county of over 40,000 registered voters no one else filed, considering the issues the present administration has had. I also felt the need to run due to the unfair practices at the jail, such as the ridiculously high amount that is taken from the county inmates commissary, to date Jailer Mosley takes 50% or half of each county inmates commissary money deposited. These are typically low-income people as well, I just don’t like the idea of a Mother or Grandmother who is on social security losing half of what she has given her son or daughter to spend. I know this is a correctional institution but robbing people isn’t fair either. I will also immediately end the contract with the Mosley family company “Crossbar” E Cigarettes which has turned Jailer Mosley into a multimillionaire while profiting from the company his family owns at the very jail he is elected to operate. I will continue offering an e cigarette option however I will use a different company and sell them at a fair price.
3. What programs do you hope to improve as jailer?
I plan to promote the hiring of guards with an educational background as well as prior experience i.e. retired b.o.p guards, police officers, and state troopers etc.. Those with a bachelor degree in criminal justice, sociology or a related field will start out at more vs those who do not meet the educational requirements. Those with prior experience will also start out at a higher rate. I want to make sure that our guards have additional training in dealing with inmates who have mental health issues like ptsd. Yelling and screaming at an inmate who has a mental health problem and then getting taser happy is not the answer in most cases. I also plan to overhaul the commissary program and will no longer take 50% of the county inmates’ money. Going to a rate of 10%-20% is my ultimate goal.
4. What is the most important role a jailer can play in assisting inmates with recovery, job training, etc.
I plan to hire a full time “Certified Teacher” on staff who can teach inmates in a general education setting, these are inmates who of course can carry out the proper behavior. The teacher will prepare inmates for the GED exam or any other educational assistance they may need. Promoting vocational education is certainly a goal of mine as well. I would also like to hire trained case workers who can assist inmates upon release so their likelihood of returning is decreased.
5. Do you plan any new programs for inmates as jailer?
Yes, as I have previously stated, I plan to hire a “Certified Teacher” at the jail. The teacher will be in charge of preparing the inmate for the GED exam or any other educational assistance they may need to better themselves upon release. I also plan to reinstate the work release program and work with the state transportation cabinet to clear garbage and debris from our state highways. Laurel County is one of the few counties in the state that is not utilizing their work release detail to clean up garbage and help maintain state roads. Having inmates help in the park with garbage detail is a goal of mine as well. I believe it was Doug Phelps who posted an interesting video about how the Levi Jackson Park was overrun with litter, therefore I certainly want to do all I can to assist in keeping our parks, roads, and right of ways clean. Once again implementing the work release to do these tasks can help both our community and the inmates working on the detail. and no, none of the Phelps have asked for positions in my administration, I was just quoting Doug’s video because I thought it was a relevant example of the negatives to not having work release properly utilized in the park.
6. What is the greatest need you see as overseer of the jail operations?
The greatest need is to have the support from those who write the budgets needed to operate a jail properly so having support from our fiscal court, state legislature and Governor are certainly needed.
7. What qualities must a jailer possess?
A Jailer must be open minded to new ideas, and not fear listening to those who may be even more experienced than them. A Jailer must be caring, compassionate, however at the same time fair but firm.
8. Do you feel inmates receive adequate medical care?
No, they obviously do not or the various incidents that have even resulted in tragedy would not have occurred. I’m not directly pointing fingers at Jailer Mosley or anyone that will be for the US Attorney’s office to figure out in their investigation, however these types of tragedies need every measure taken to be avoided in the future.
9. Are you from Laurel County?
Yes, I am actually the only candidate born and raised in Laurel County.
10. What is your background, educationally and employment?
As a graduate of EKU, I am the only candidate with a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice, I graduated from North Laurel High School in 1998 as well. I’m currently employed as a certified electrician. Prior to that I served in the US Army and Kentucky Army National Guard.
11. Are you married, family, children?
I am proud to be married to my wife Tasha Trebolo of London and the father of our four children who attend Cold Hill Elementary.
The present Jailer has not formally campaigned for the office he hopes to serve in for another four years and I feel this is an insult to the voters of our great county. Not campaigning is a direct insult to the voters of the county.
