I started this series on James Sparks after presenting a Logan Ewell story about him. Today I am continuing the series on James Sparks with a reprint of another column from Mr. Ewell which has additional stories.
******
The following will throw some light on this lawyer, James Sparks, who practiced before our courts for many years. What he lacked in the knowledge of the law, he made up for in his earnestness in behalf of his clients. Ethics, legal or otherwise, were not considered by him. He wanted to win, fair or foul, and he often did.
One time in particular he was opposed by Judge W. L. Brown, the Beau Brummel of the Laurel County Bar. [According to Wikipedia, “George Bryan "Beau" Brummell was an iconic figure in Regency England and for many years the arbiter of men's fashion.”] A splendid figure, crowned with a profusion of snow white hair, a broadcloth Prince Albert coat, a Beaver hat and flashy carriage set the Hon. W. L. Brown far above the heads of his fellow man. He did, indeed, cut a splendid figure.
It seemed that during the course of this trial, Judge Brown had belittled some of the witnesses Mr. Sparks had introduced, making slighting remarks on personal appearances.
When the opportunity came in the argument before the jury, Sparks sought to get even. He praised his witnesses as just, straightforward citizens but admitted they lacked the finances to provide more suitable clothes. He said: “Gentlemen of the Jury, behold old Judge Brown, with his bouquet on his long tail coat, his ‘bee gum’ hat, with that peacock strut of his’n, a walkin’ before a jury casting slurs upon these poor men with their ragged ‘guarmeants’ on.”
This eloquent burst of oratory must have hit the mark; the judgment was against Judge Brown.
My father, R. L. Ewell was one of the older school of lawyers who practiced for more than fifty years before our courts. He was considered extraordinary in what was known as Land Law. The titles and surveys of the county were considerably mixed up by the overlapping of one upon the other and the inaccuracies of the early surveyors.
Father was a strong force before any jury, when appealing to the members for the liberty and often the life of some so unfortunate that their fellowmen were called to decide their fate. His ability to control his voice, to set his voice to the tremble of pity and sorrow, stood him in good stead in many trials.
He and Mr. Sparks opposed each other in a case in which a young boy had been slain by another youth. It seemed that the affair was brought on by the wrongful detention of, according to Mr. Sparks, a spotted heifer. The identity of the heifer was difficult to prove, and since it was the thing which provoked the fight, very important to the case.
Col. Ewell made an eloquent plea before the jury for the dismissal of his client, claiming he was not even present and that the other man had never owned a spotted heifer. He touched upon the old father of the boy; the sorrowing mother; the Bible; his voice trembled with the compassion he had for the young man and he repeatedly wiped the tears from his eyes.
At the conclusion of his speech, Mr. Sparks arose. He maintained his position was sound and that the young man should receive the full penalty of the crime. He concluded by saying: “Gentlemen of the Jury, don’t you’uns let the tears of Col. Ewell wash the spots offen my heifer.”
The foregoing concludes the stories about Mr. Sparks, who was before the people in one capacity or another for many years. He was rough and without principle in his legal affairs but a most gracious host in his hotels. He met his death at the hands of Robert Boyd Jr., in office of the Circuit Court Clerk. Present that morning in 1907, day before Thanksgiving his assailant, J. C. McKee, George W. Smith and myself. All mentioned now deceased except myself.
Additional Notes
Mr. Ewell was 25 years of age in 1907. Mr. Sparks’ tombstone says he died November 12th. That day fell on a Tuesday two weeks before Thanksgiving. The story concerning the heifer probably occurred when Mr. Sparks was County Attorney. I would like to know who won the case so I may skim through the newspapers to see if I can find information about the case. I know there were stories about the death of Mr. Sparks so I hope to transcribe them next week.
