Janie Slaven named Editor of Sentinel-Echo

Janie Slaven has been named editor of The Sentinel-Echo and The Times-Tribune.
Slaven has 23 years of journalism experience — beginning with the Somerset-Pulaski News Journal followed by nearly 15 years with the McCreary County Record. For the last seven years, she was a staff writer for the Commonwealth Journal in Somerset where her primary beats were county government, county schools and court stories.
Slaven graduated from Western Kentucky University in 1998 with a bachelor’s degree in English. Intending to pursue a career teaching literature at the college level, she returned home to take a year off before going on to graduate school. Instead she was bitten by the reporting bug after taking a job with the Somerset weekly.
“What’s great about community journalism is that you’re doing something different every day,” Slaven said. “You’re not just doing one thing; there’s a good mix of hard news and features. So I really found my niche.”
Over the course of her career, Slaven has been recognized by the Kentucky Press Association for her writing and photography. Among the highlights of her career, she traveled to Washington, D.C., to cover the U.S. Supreme Court’s hearing in 2005 of the Ten Commandments case involving Pulaski and McCreary counties
In her new role, she will lead the papers’ newsroom in its continuing goal to bring readers the best in local news along with how the top state and national issues impact them.
“We want to bring you the latest in what’s happening in this community as well as tell your stories to share with your neighbors,” Slaven said. “While London and Corbin are new communities to me, I look forward to getting to meet new people and finding out what important to you. I am grateful to Publisher Mark Walker for the opportunity.”
Walker said, “We are lucky to draw on Janie’s experience as a journalist from Southeast Kentucky. I encourage the Tri-County community to get to know Janie and welcome her to the area.”
If you have a news tip or story idea for The Sentinel-Echo, contact Janie Slaven at jslaven@sentinel-echo.com or call 606-878-7400.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.