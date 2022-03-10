If you are looking for a job, or looking for employees to fill jobs, a resolution is within sight.
The Kentucky Workforce Career Center and the London-Laurel Economic Development Authority has teamed together to sponsor a Job Fair on Tuesday, March 22.
"This is open to any employer looking to hire or anyone wanting to find a job," said Paula Thompson, executive director of the LLEDA. "We want to encourage employers needing employees and people wanting to get a job to come out to this event."
The Job Fair will be held at the London Community Center from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be no cost to employers setting up for this event. Some companies will offer immediate employment.
"We haven't had a job fair in quite a while and there are so many businesses needing employees," Thompson said. "This is a good way for people wanting a job to make applications with different companies."
Employers wishing to reserve their space can contact Sandy Birkholz at (606) 330-2115 or by email at sandy.birkholz@ky.gov.
