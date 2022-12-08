Unemployment rates for October rose in 18 Kentucky counties, including Laurel, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).
Laurel County’s rate is 4.3%, up from 4.2 in October 2021.
The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 3.9% for October 2022, and 3.4% for the nation. For the eight-county Cumberland Valley region, the collective rate stands at 5% with the lowest recorded in Laurel County and the highest in Harlan at 6.7%.
Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 3% while Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 8.9%.
Unemployment statistics are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.
Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.
