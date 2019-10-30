Joe Albert FeltnerMarch 8, 1968 - October 25, 2019

Mr. Joe Albert Feltner, 51, of Barbourville, passed away Friday morning, October 25, 2019 at his home. He was the son of Alvin Feltner and Doris Pennington Feltner born on March 8, 1968 in Corbin.
Joe was a former paramedic with the Knox County EMS, a former member of the McWhorter Fire Department, a member of the Callihan Missionary Baptist Church and the Mountain Lodge 187 F & AM.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Troy Eledford Feltner and his father-in-law, Gary Scalf.
Survivors include his loving wife, Brenda Scalf Feltner of Barbourville; parents, Alvin and Kathy Feltner and Doris Feltner, all of London; two children, Brayden Feltner of Barbourville and Kristen Feltner of Lexington; stepsons, Brent and fiancé, Elizabeth, Tyler, Blake and Daniel; two sisters, Sharon Warren and husband, Tony, and Nicole Feltner all of London; mother-in-law, Mary Scalf of Barbourville; a sister-in-law, Carol Throckmorton and husband, Tim, of Barbourville; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Monday, October 28 at 1 p.m. with the Rev. David Rice officiating. Cremation followed.
Honorary bearers were the Knox County EMS and Masonic Lodge 187 F & AM.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
