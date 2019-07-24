Joe-Pye-Weed — Eupatorium species

There are several species in this family of plants and they are hard to separate when identifying them. Each of the species vary enough in color size and height that you would have to look closely at the shape, size and texture of the leaves and color of stem to be able to say which species it is.
Most of these flowers grow from two to seven feet tall and range in color from a dull pine or purple to a purple in color and all of the blossoms are flat to rounded in a head like blossom and are found in open wet meadows to rich thickets.
They get their common name from a man that was trying to promote Native American medicine during the 19th century. His name was Joe Pye. He used a root tea as a treatment for the fever, because it caused a person to sweat.
The two plants that I want to talk about today are the Spotted-Joe-Pye-Weed which has purple spotted to purple stems and the Sweet-Joe-Pye-Weed which has purple spots on the stem at the leaves. The Native Americans used a tea broth of them to treat kidney stones and urinary ailments. They made a wash to treat rheumatism.
Both of these plants are easy to find because of their size and color. They grow from two feet to six feet or taller and are purplish in color and are found in open fields or thickets. They bloom from July through September and are usually covered with butterflies. They are both common throughout the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.