The Eagle Ambassador Club at Johnson Elementary filled over 4,000 eggs for the Laurel Heights Nursing Home Annual Easter Egg Hunt. Laurel Heights Activities Department received 20 gift baskets as well from the elementary students. All students at Johnson P-5, donated candy for the eggs and the Eagle Ambassadors collected the candy each day and filled the eggs. This is a community project that Johnson services every year for Laurel Heights. All three floors at Laurel Heights had the opportunity to have an Easter egg hunt where they hunted candy-filled eggs for the annual Laurel Heights Easter egg hunt.
Laurel Heights' Activities Director Mandy Nantz and Activities Coordinator Shepherds Cove Carly Davis said, "We are so beyond grateful to see our young community come together and support our older community and see the smiles on everyone’s faces. We also received an abundance of donations from a variety of churches, South Laurel Middle School, Emily Cox, Cumberland Valley National Bank, Laurel Heights staff members, families and local businesses around London."
