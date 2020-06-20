Jonathon Scotty Reams’ top priority is upholding Ky. values

STATE REPRESENTATIVE 86TH DISTRICT — “I am a person of integrity, I am a person of morals, and I am a person of Kentucky values,” said Jonathon Scotty Reams, a Republican candidate for the 86th District state representative race. “I think that at the end of the day those values should guide your everyday life and they will certainly guide me in Frankfort.”
Reams further described himself as a family, church and community person.
“I am a family person. I am a church person, and I am a community person. Any time I can spend with my family is a good time. I think family is the most important thing you have. Whenever the church doors open, we are there. A community person — anytime I can be of service or benefit my community somehow that is where I will be.”
Reams faces three other Republican candidates in the June 23 primary election.
“I am running for state representative so the people of the 86th District will have a fighter for them in Frankfort — someone who listens more than they talk, someone who does have those values and that integrity I talked about earlier — a person that people in our district can be proud to have serving them,” said Reams. “I am running to make the next generation of Kentucky have a better way than maybe some previous generations. To make a difference with the time I have and to use the abilities that God gave me.”
Reams said he is qualified for the office because of his work ethic.
“I guarantee that I will be the hardest worker that any person can find,” said Reams.
Reams said his “wealth of government experience” also makes him an excellent candidate for the office.
“I do have a wealth of government experience,” said Reams. “I did work in congressman Hal Rogers Washington D.C. office for a little bit. I serve on the government affairs team for both the Kentucky Pharmacists Association and the American Pharmacists Association. I have been involved with policy development and creation on both the state and national level and I have worked to see some very tough bills become law.”
Another one of his qualifications, Reams said, was being a person of integrity.
“I am a person of integrity. I think that is a qualification in itself,” said Reams. “We don’t always have that in public office, and I think that it is something that we should look for in candidates. We should strive to find candidates who will uphold the values we have ourselves.”
Reams said that his platform consists of planks like being pro-life, being a pro-gun and second amendment candidate, supporting President Donald J. Trump, and working on infrastructure projects.
If elected, Reams said his top priority would be to “uphold the Kentucky values that we have and that relates to protecting pro-life bills, that relates to protecting pro-gun bills, that relates to protecting the sanctity of the Christian faith here in Kentucky and the rights that we have as church people.”
“My number one priority is upholding the Kentucky values,” said Reams.
