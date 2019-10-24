Jordan Allen and the Bellwethers brought their music to the Laurel County Public Library on Friday night for a special performance. The library is hosting other events and concerts, including the Friends of the Library Book Sale this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25 and 26; "Our Veterans, Their Stories" on Tuesday, Nov. 5; Cumberland Valley Adult Photography Show, Nov. 7-10; and musical performances by the Church Sisters on Nov. 1 and My Brother's Keeper on Nov. 15.
featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.