Laurel County's newest industrial park will soon have its first tenant.
Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield and London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority Director Paula Thompson announced on Tuesday that JRD Systems LLC has purchased a 20-acre lot in the Greer Industrial Park and is expected to begin construction next month.
"We are pleased to announce that JRD Systems will be the first tenant in the Greer Industrial Park and have purchased a 20-acre site," Westerfield said. "They will build a 200,000 square foot building that will offer 100 new jobs in management, fork lift operators and other jobs."
Westerfield added that the building will have capabilities of expansion - possibly to a 30,000 square foot facility that will create even more jobs for the area. JRD Systems is a warehousing distribution center that serves a variety of businesses.
"We welcome JRD Systems to London and look forward to working with them," he added.
"It's a win-win for London and Laurel County," said Thompson. "Every time a new business comes to Laurel County, it's a winning situation for other counties too."
Thompson said that companies look at London and Laurel County as a place to locate and/or expand their businesses due to the location near Hal Rogers Parkway that runs east and west and Interstate 75 which runs north and south.
The LLCEDA recently changed its name from "Industrial Development" to "Economic Development" to further encompass the growing interest in retail development as well as industrial development. Thompson said bringing jobs to the area is the primary goal of the LLCEDA and that the county's 4.3 percent unemployment rate was also a factor in businesses being interested in this area.
Construction on the JRD facility is set for February 2020. The LLCEDA is also taking bids to construct a 60,000 square foot speculative building in the Greer Industrial Park to entice another business to the area.
