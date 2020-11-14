LONDON — On Friday morning, Judge Gregory Lay sustained a motion on behalf of the Corbin City Utilities Commission to intervene in the City of Corbin’s lawsuit regarding the City of London’s attempt to annex property located near exit 29 in southern Laurel County.
Patrick Hughes, who represents the City of Corbin in this case, filed the motion in Laurel County Circuit Court last Friday, Nov. 6.
In his motion, Hughes argues that London’s claims that the City of Corbin does not own utility infrastructure placed in the two tracts of land proposed to be annexed are false, and that it is the utility commission who owns the infrastructure.
Ron Herd, the General Manager of Corbin City Utilities Commission, previously told the Times-Tribune that because the utility commission is a body of the City of Corbin, Corbin in facts owns the utilities.
“I think that there’s been some talk in Laurel County that it’s not owned by the city, that those utilities aren’t, but that’s not true,” Herd said when asked about the city utility commission’s board voting to intervene in the lawsuit. “Even the easements over there at that time were in the name of the City of Corbin.”
Keith Brown of Pike Legal Group, who represents the City of London as co-council along with City Attorney Larry Bryson, stated that London had filed its response on Tuesday. He also argued in court Friday morning that the entire case against London was premature.
Brown cited KRS 81A.420, which he says requires a city to to start off an annexation process with an intent-to-annex ordinance.
“Then there’s a 60 day period, which doesn’t expire until after Christmas this year, in which there’s a petition opportunity, and then a final annexation ordinance can be adopted,” Brown explained. “So we’re in the middle of proceedings, in the middle of an administrative legislative type proceeding. Nothing final has happened,” he continued. “Who knows what the city council will vote on when this comes before them on a final annexation ordinance. We’re just not there yet.”
As to the timelines to the motion to intervene, Hughes said he respectfully disagreed.
“This is a pending action,” he said, noting the London City Council did approve a second reading of its notice of intent to annex the properties. “I worry that if we wait until January, the response of London will be that it’s too late,” he later added.
Judge Lay asked whether or not the city of London made allegations that Corbin City Utilities Commission owns the infrastructure in question.
“From our research, we think they do,” Brown responded, adding that London’s annexation wouldn’t prevent the city utility commission from servicing the area. “We’re not condemning the annexation, or condemning the utility line. We’re not stopping the use of the utility line, we’re just annexing the property,” stated Brown.
Judge Lay then informed both sides that the court would not make any findings regarding the annexation or the property in the timing of the motion to intervene, but that he was going to sustain the utility commission's motion.
“With an allegation having been made that the Corbin City Commission owns, possibly owns these utilities, that’s a liability in and of itself if there were to be a finding of that later on down the road,” said Judge Lay. “The court does feel that that creates an interest in the commission in this lawsuit, and it also seems that this is an issue that probably, pretty quickly down the road can be resolved, and probably result in Corbin City Commission’s withdrawal from this litigation.”
Brown then requested in his ruling, Judge Lay could require Hughes to add language to the motion that the intervention be limited to basis of the ownership of the utilities. Hughes’ motion had also mentioned London’s lack of informing Corbin on its intent to annex and that the properties the London City Council plans to annex are not adjacent or contiguous to existing boundaries to London city limits.
Lay sustained Brown’s request and Hughes agreed to add the requested language to his motion.
Afterwards, Hughes told the Times-Tribune he was pleased the court recognized the commission’s role in the litigation.
Bryson said his side looked forward to defending the action.
“What you heard today was the Corbin utility commission motion to intervene in this case, and their claims are essentially the same as Corbin’s claim, and they’re represented by the same attorney,” he told the Times-Tribune, adding that it may be best for the city to move forward as the judge indicated in determining who owns the utilities.
“We think it will be helpful if it’s determined that Corbin utilities owns those, that it will be helpful to Corbin Utilities because if businesses are developed in that area, it should increase their rates,” he said. “I’m not real sure why they’re opposing the annexation.”
Bryson also said the City of London has only published its intent to annex, noting the next stage would be the publishing of the actual annexation ordinances. Bryson said the city council would likely be taking that action in December.
