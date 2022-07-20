A circuit judge has struck down a measure championed by 85th District State Representative Shane Baker (R-Somerset) that would have reduced Governor Andy Beshear’s appointment authority for a state ethics commission by shifting power to the remaining constitutional officers of the executive branch.
In his ruling last week, Jefferson Circuit Judge McKay Chauvin say the measure severely “diminishes and diverts” the governor’s constitutional duty to ensure the state’s executive branch ethics cod is “faithfully executed.” By shifting appointment authority away from the governor, the law empowered other constitutional officers who aren’t “charged with that same constitutional duty,” he said.
In ruling the law unconstitutional, Judge Chauvin said it “improperly impedes” the governor’s executive authority and “effectively creates a superior executive body.”
The GOP-dominated legislature passed the measure — House Bill 334 — this year over Beshear’s veto. Rep. Baker introduced the bill last January and Beshear’s veto was overridden on April 13.
The representative said he’d been shocked after he took office to learn that the appointments were in the hands of just one person. Under the measure, five statewide officeholders — the attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer, state auditor and agriculture commissioner — each would make one appointment to the reconstituted state Executive Branch Ethics Commission. The governor would appoint two members to the panel that enforces the executive branch ethics code. The measure would have removed all five current commission members — all gubernatorial appointees.
Beshear filed suit to block HB 334 — calling it an unconstitutional incursion into executive branch powers. He also warned that the commission’s revamped members could launch partisan based, meritless investigations.
The new law was set to take effect last Thursday before it was blocked by Judge Chauvin’s decision. Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office said the ruling will be appealed.
The legal fight comes a year before Democrat Beshear will be on the ballot seeking a second term in a state increasingly dominated by Republicans. Already vying for the Republican nomination are General Cameron, State Auditor Mike Harmon and Ag Commission Ryan Quarles.
The governor’s office hailed the Judge Chauvin’s ruling.
“This is an important ruling that shows the rules stay the same for everyone and that Gov. Beshear has the same authority as every governor before him,” Crystal Staley, the governor’s spokesperson, said in a statement. “This was an attempt by the General Assembly to politicize and even weaponize the Executive Branch Ethics Commission.”
Harmon said he disagreed with the ruling and looks forward to “joining with my fellow constitutional officers” in appealing.
In his ruling, Judge Chauvin said that maintaining the “integrity and independence” of each branch of government is “vital to our democracy.
“An incursion by one branch of government into the powers and functions of another threatens the balance of power purposely and purposefully established in the Kentucky Constitution as foundational to our democracy,” he wrote.
The judge called it a “balance that has been remarkably robust over time but remains at all times perilously fragile.”
Bill sponsor Shane Baker is hopeful that Judge Chauvin’s ruling will be overturned on appeal.
“Obviously I disagree with the ruling,” Rep. Baker said. “There’s no reason why one individual should have the opportunity to appoint all the people that oversee the ethics of their office. The bill was simply a good government bill by allowing those other constitutional officers who are also bound by the ethics commission to be able to appoint members as well.…
“Surely to goodness the higher courts will understand that and be able to support it.”
