Preparing today's students for the work place is not just the duties of educators.
Instead, it incorporates the business population to teach the skills and etiquette that create a successful employee.
That is the purpose of the Junior Achievement program, which is also utilized locally for the Work Ready program.
Junior Achievement recruits volunteers to present pre-designed programs to high school students to emphasize how to land the job they want, by demonstrating the skills and techniques used to further their careers once high school has ended.
A training for volunteers wishing to participate in this year's program is scheduled at the London Laurel County Chamber of Commerce office on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 3 p.m. Booklets and the program outline will be provided to volunteers wishing to participate.
Garry Conley, owner of the London Minuteman Press, spoke to business leaders last week about the program and encouraged them to become involved in helping local students achieve a higher level of professionalism through the program. The instruction sessions include instruction on economics, business ethics, financial planning and entepreneurship.
For more information, contact the Chamber office at (606) 864-4789.
