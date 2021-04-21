Getting the community involved with the Redbud Ride was the idea behind Chris Corum taking his idea and making it become a reality.
As a father himself, Corum wanted to sponsor a Junior Redbud Ride in conjunction with the yearly downtown event.
"I've been working with the Redbud Ride as a driver since 2011 but the community hasn't been very involved with that - we have people coming from all over the place but very little involvement by local people. I wanted to do something to let them see what is really going on," he said.
"The Redbud Ride is an amazing event, but we have nothing for the children," he added.
So he took his idea before the Redbud Ride committee, London Downtown, London City Council and London City Police. Once their approval and support was given, he got sponsors to make the event special for the participants - children ages 6 to 10.
"Walmart got behind us and gave us four bikes for prizes, Dairy Queen gave us ice cream coupons, we purchased a gift card from Walmart as the grand prize," he said. "We had a lot of support from local businesses - Air Raid, Five Below, Treetop Adventures, Buff City Soap, Sauced, Commercial Bank and Allegra Printing."
The Junior Redbud Ride was roped off on the street behind the Community Center, with 15 participants riding the route. At the end of each lap, participants were given a ticket to be added into a drawing for the grand prize. Corum said he hoped the event would grow each year to involve more local families.
Corum originally planned to do the Junior Redbud Ride last year, but after COVID cancelled the race until October, he said this year was the first opportunity to coordinate the two rides on the same day.
"The city police were behind us, helping us and making sure it happened," he said. "It takes a start - and we hope we can do this every year."
