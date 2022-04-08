Inclement weather prompted the organizers of this year's Junior Redbud Ride to cancel Saturday's event.
Kendra Branstutter, one of the organizers for sponsor Allegra Print Mall, said their staff had been watching the weather forecasts before making the decision to cancel the event.
"We kept watching the news, hoping it would get better, but it kept getting worse," she said. "We didn't want the kids to get out in the cold - and it's supposed to snow too."
That cancellation has no effect on the regular Redbud Ride, which is still expected to go on.
Branstutter said she regretted the cancellation of the kids' cycling event, but felt that it was the best decision for the participants.
"We don't know if this event will be rescheduled or not, but at this point we're thinking it won't be."
