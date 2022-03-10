A man charged with the April murder of a Laurel woman has been given a jury trial date.
William H. Petrey, 38, of Woodbine, KY, is charged with the April 21 murder of Rebecca Warren. Warren was in the bed of a pickup truck driven by Petrey as they traveled along Pine Grove School Road. According to law enforcement officials, Warren was screaming for Petrey to stop the vehicle just before Petrey ran off the roadway and struck two fence posts and a tree. The impact of that crash resulted in Warren being thrown from the truck and slamming into a barn, which caused fatal injuries.
Petrey was initially charged with second-degree manslaughter, but that was upgraded to murder after Petrey was found to have illicit drugs in his system.
During Monday's hearing, London attorney Conrad Cessna said he was "standing in" for Petrey's attorney, B. J. Foley, and would notify him of the trial date of May 4.
A man who is charged with kidnapping and the attempted rape of a woman last year will have his day in court in May.
A trial date of May 10 was set for John Douglas Clark Jr., 55, of Anchorage Road in Cincinnati. Clark was indicted in June for kidnapping and "attempting to engage in sexual intercourse" with the woman on May 30, 2021. His final pretrial date was set for May 2. Clark was arrested on May 31 and held under $100,000 cash bond. Records from the Laurel County Correctional Center show that he was released on June 3.
Another man charged with murder, Edward Dale Brewer, 43, of Lexington, was set for a pretrial hearing on Monday, but that was postponed. Commonwealth Attorney Jackie Steele said that Brewer is currently undergoing a psychiatric evaluation at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center and was not present for Monday's court date. Brewer is charged with the July 2 murder of James Mays, also of Lexington. Mays' body was found near a trail in Levi Jackson Park by some campers in the area by the amphitheater. Brewer was arrested two days later after an extensive investigation by London City Police.
Other cases set for trial were:
• Casey D. Crawford - jury trial on May 10 on charges of first-degree strangulation, unlawful imprisonment, resisting arrest and wanton endangerment, criminal trespassing and fourth-degree assault. The offenses took place on April 21, 2020.
• Ryan James West - jury trial on May 3 on 8 charges of first-degree rape and 8 charges of first-degree sexual abuse against a child who was 9 years old at the time the incidents began. The charges list a year's time where the incidents allegedly took place. West is scheduled for a competency test; however, Laurel Circuit Judge Greg Lay denied a continuance in the case and set the trial date.
• Tiberiu Iocsak will face a May 5 jury trial on charges of second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, wanton endangerment and resisting arrest for incidents taking place on Nov. 15, 2020. Iocsak allegedly held a female against her will, cut her with a knife and knocked out a tooth, then threatened two city police officers with a knife when they arrived to take him into custody.
• William Richard Hall - jury trial on May 9 on charges of trafficking in marijuana less than 8 ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ronnie Gene Davis - jury trial on May 5 for charges of leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence, second offense; careless driving, no insurance, no insurance card. Davis is no longer eligible for home incarceration since he tested positive for methamphetamine.
• Tammy Lavon Lawson - jury trial on May 9 on charges of possession of controlled substance, giving officer false identifying information and public intoxication of controlled substances.
Another man on the court docket is now facing federal drug charges. Joshua Aaron Caldwell, 29, of London, was indicted in November on charges of possession of methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, menacing, possession of drug paraphernalia, and persistent felony offender from Aug. 22. Attorneys with the Commonwealth Attorney's office informed court officials that Caldwell is held in federal custody.
