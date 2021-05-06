Several trial dates were set and several set on new dates during last week's circuit court sessions.
The two men charged with abusing a stray dog and inevitably causing its death were set for trial today (Wednesday). However, that trial was put off because a witness has not yet been served with papers to appear to testify in the case, according to Commonwealth Attorney Jackie Steele. A motion to continue the trial was made in Laurel Circuit Court on Tuesday for that reason.
Toby Glen Harrison, 21, and Noah Andrew Blevins, 19, were arrested following a social media post showing the abuse of a dog in July 2019. Two others were also charged with being involved in the incident, however, only Harrison and Blevins are facing the felony charges abuse of the animal. They are both charged with torture of a dog/cat with serious physical injury, second-degree cruelty to animals and unlawful transaction with a minor.
• Shannon Lee Collins, 41, of Sandhill Road in Manchester and 35-year-old Reona Yvonne Bledsoe of East Bernstadt, were scheduled for a jury trial on May 12. Collins is charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy involving a 12-year-old child and one count of second-degree sexual abuse of an 11-year-old. A 9-year-old child was subjected to more abuse than the older children - Collins is charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy, one count of first-degree sex abuse and one count of first-degree rape. Bledsoe is charged with being an accomplice in the offenses.
• Also set for trial on May 12 is Emmanuel Lee Hoskins, on two separate indictments. Hoskins is charged with trafficking controlled substances (methamphetamine) in one indictment and escape and resisting arrest in the other indictments that were handed down by a Laurel grand jury in 2019.
• The May 10 jury trial for Dennis Michael Johnson, Ashley Nicole Jones, Johnny Lee Arthur, Frederick Eugene Wilt II, Robbie Bert Baker and Lori Ann Havleka on charges of burglary and theft by unlawful taking was postponed until July 12 following a hearing on April 29.
• Joshua Blake Sizemore will return to court on May 24 for a pretrial conference, after his jury trial was set aside from a hearing held last week. Sizemore is charged with theft by unlawful taking over $500, second-degree burglary, kidnapping a minor, first-degree possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of controlled substance, third-degree criminal mischief, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate, fourth-degree assault with minor injury, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Dennis Jimmy Bell is set for a pretrial hearing on May 13, after his jury trial was set aside. During that pretrial hearing Bell is expected to enter a plea agreement on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Melzena Lulabell Moore, 41, of Moriah Church Road in London, is set for a jury trial on May 10 on the charge of murder. Moore was arrested after an investigation of a shooting death of Raymond Jackson of Cole Road in London. Jackson's body was found on his porch by a neighbor. Jackson had been shot multiple times. Moore was arrested on May 23 for allegedly shooting Jackson. A note in the court docket states that Moore has until May 6 to enter a guilty plea.
• Debbie Susan Hammock, 57, of Locust Grove Road in London, is set for a jury trial on May 11 on first-degree assault charges from a shooting incident on June 26, 2020. Moore is accused of shooting Christopher Napier in the head on that date.
• Kyle Matthew Robinson of London, is set for trial on May 6 on charges of trafficking in controlled substance, first offense. He is charged with possessing a quantity of Carefentanil or Fentanyl derivatives in 2020.
• Andrew Kyle Grigsby, 26, of London, was reset for a jury trial on July 7 on four charges of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor involved in a sexual performance. The offenses occurred between July 25 and July 29, 2019.
