Laurel County Sheriff John Root provided a Sheriff's K-9 Deputy team to conduct a safety program at Lick Fork Community Baptist Church Vacation Bible School off East 80 recently. Deputy Greg Mehler along with his K-9 Edge conducted a demonstration for children and adults at the church on the K-9's narcotic abilities. In addition, Deputy Mehler answered questions and allowed children to interact with Edge. Assisting with the demonstration was Laurel County Sheriff's Office K-9 trainer Cindy Cobb.
featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.