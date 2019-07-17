Run With Me for the BPLC (Backpack Program of Laurel County) is a 5K run/walk event being held this Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. in London Downtown. The event is part of the Bimbo Bakery London branch's annual "Good Neighbor" project, where the company assists the community.
"Every year we find someone in the community where we reach out and help them in some way. This is the first year we've chosen the Backpack Program," explained Sally Siler, human resource manager at Bimbo Bakery. "All of the funds raised by the 5K will go to the Backpack Program. Plus we'll be giving them a $5,000 check, and for their first backpack stuffing and filling, a few people from our facility are going to go down and help them out."
BPLC gives children in need bagged foods for them to eat over the weekend. Jennifer Hawkins, the executive director of BPLC, said the program provides food for over 1,000 local children.
"I think that by getting out there and letting people know the program is there and what good it's done, people want to help. I've seen that myself with the volunteers this year," said Hawkins.
All proceeds from the event will go towards BPLC, which will be used to purchase food from God's Pantry Food Bank, a nonprofit organization that collects and distributes food to hunger relief organizations. God's Pantry uses its funds to purchase food from partnered farmers and businesses in bulk at a reduced price.
"Pre-registration is $20. On race day, it will be $25. Runners can register online through Run Sign-up and find their race in London, Kentucky. Or they can fill out a registration form at Bimbo Bakery or Powerhouse Gym," said Siler. Runners can register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/London/RunWithMefortheBPLC.
In addition, participants will have the chance to qualify for first, second and third place in each age bracket of the run, with two overall winners selected each in a male and female category.
"We have gotten the London and the Corbin Walmarts on board to donate $400, and we're going to use that for the gifts for the winners for each age group," said Hawkins.
Age groups are divided as under 15, 15-19 and then each aged afterward in sections of ten (20-29, 30-39 and so on.) Prizes will consist of gift bags with a T-shirt and equipment for working out, partially contributed by Powerhouse Gym.
"The overall male and female will receive a plaque and a gift basket," added Siler. "Cereal Grillers and Killer Sweets, the confectionary shop at the Dogpatch Center, will be in the area. They are donating a sweet treat for each of the winners."
Sacred Grounds' mobile truck will be present during the event to provide beverages to 5K participants for no cost. Also, BB&T Bank will give out drinks. The bank will also contribute food items to BPLC. Meanwhile, The Runner's Shop from Corbin will be managing technical aspects of the 5K event, such as recording each participant's time.
"The event starts and ends at the same place across from London Elementary at the back side of the parking lot of that Dollar Tree," Siler said. "Basically, it will loop on West 11, then to West 7, then we'll go through Mill Street to West 16, the to Falls Street, then on to Parmen, then best to West 7 and we'll finish on Long Street."
For more information on the Run With Me for the BPLC event, visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/355869008397025/. For more information on BPLC, visit their website at http://laurelbackpackprogram.com/, call at 606-682-0488 or send an email to jennifer.hawkins907@gmail.com.
"Through our website, there are money donations that can be made," said Hawkins. "You can do a recurring monthly donation if you want and sign up as a volunteer. We definitely need more volunteers coming up for this new school year. It's just twice a month on Tuesday."
