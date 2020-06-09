Kentucky Association of Professional Educators (KAPE) recently selected its spring scholarship recipients.
KAPE student teacher scholarship recipient is Kerrie A. Martin from London. She is graduating from Eastern Kentucky University with a major in elementary education. Martin is married to Dylan Martin. She completed student teaching this semester at Keavy Elementary.
KAPE Family Member Scholarship Recipient is Darion Ball, son of KAPE member Shannon Proffitt-Ball and Darius Ball. Ball is a senior at North Laurel High School. His future plans are to attend Morehead State University.
McKenzie Vorbeck is a senior at South Laurel High School and is a Star Student Scholarship recipient. She was sponsored by KAPE member David Helton. Vorbeck is the daughter of David and Monica Vorbeck. Her future plans are to attend Eastern Kentucky University and major in occupational science.
Jane Hall is a KAPE Family Member Scholarship Recipient. She is the daughter of KAPE member Tara Hall and Michael Hall. Hall is a senior at North Laurel High School and is a Governor's Scholar. Her future plans are to attend the University of Kentucky and major in mechanical engineering.
KAPE Continuing Education Scholarship winner is Tonya Allen. She is a KAPE member and teacher at South Laurel Middle School. She has been teaching for 16 years and is married to Shawn Allen, a minister, and they have two sons, Dolton and Jackson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.