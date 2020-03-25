Kathleen Icie "Katie" Kelley, age 36, of London, Kentucky passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Joseph East in Lexington, Kentucky.
She was born on March 2, 1984 in Somerset, Kentucky.
She leaves behind her parents, John and Pat Kelley; her daughter, Lyla Grace Kelley-St. John of London; two siblings, Erin Goins of Nicholasville, KY and Connor Kelley of Lexington, KY, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
Katie was employed as a customer service representative by Senture of London, Kentucky. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of London.
As a final act of kindness, Katie donated her organs so that other people could live.
There are no services scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Cornerstone Christian School Preschool in memory of Katie. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
