KBC president's new pastorate expands evangelistic scope

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Kentucky Baptist Convention President Chad Fugitt has resigned as pastor of Central Baptist Church in Corbin to accept the pastorate of Ormsby Heights Baptist Church in Louisville — a move that was spurred by his evangelistic fervor.
Fugitt explained to the Ormsby Heights congregation that his desire to pastor that church is fueled by the fact that 80,000 people reside within a three-mile radius of that church.
He said his vision is to carry the gospel to as many of those 80,000 as possible. Fugitt noted that more than twice the number of people live within three miles of Ormsby Heights than live in 445-square-mile Whitley County, where he now resides and serves.
A graduate of Clear Creek Baptist Bible College and The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Fugitt has pastored churches of all sizes in the past 21 years. He said his passion is to preach and pastor the local church.
In a statement to the Ormsby congregation, the church’s search committee said Fugitt “loves the church through biblical preaching, discipling and raising up men in the life of the church, and leading out in mobilizing the church for missions and evangelism locally and around the world.”
“My family has been honored to serve Central Baptist in Corbin for the past nine years — we love Central and the Corbin community,” Fugitt said in a Facebook post. “But we are looking forward to all the Lord has in store for us in Louisville.”
Fugitt was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in the left front lobe of his brain in late 2017. He underwent an eight-hour surgery at Duke University as doctors said they hoped to remove 80 to 90 percent of the tumor. The result, however, was that the surgery removed 100 percent of it. Fugitt returned to the pulpit on Easter Sunday 2018 after missing five weeks for surgery and recovery. He has been considered cancer-free for almost two years, but has regular checkups at Duke.
His first Sunday in the pulpit at Ormsby Heights will be March 1.
Fugitt and his wife, Jennifer, have been married 19 years. They have two children — Caleb, 15, and Aubrey Grace, 12.
