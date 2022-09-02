The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) is expected to welcome more than 71,000 students for the fall semester. As the largest postsecondary education institution in the state, KCTCS’ 16 colleges account for over 40% of the state’s public higher education undergraduate enrollment. In addition, by the end of the 2022-23 academic year, approximately 96,000 students will enroll in either an associate program designed to transfer to a four-year university or one of the 111 technical programs offered.
Coinciding with the first month of the fall 2022 semester, each college is sponsoring a Spirit Week. During Spirit Week, all KCTCS colleges will host numerous events, including resource fairs, seminars, team building and recreational activities, luncheons and cookouts, contests, giveaways and much more.
“The first month of the fall 2022 semester is in full swing,” said Dr. Paul Czarapata, KCTCS President. “Every day, our dedicated staff and faculty are working hard to help our students, as well as business partners and employees, achieve personal, professional and economic success. We look forward to building on that momentum and can’t wait to continue offering exceptional service where and when our students need us.”
Of note, KCTCS is the largest provider of postsecondary education, online education, dual-credit classes and workforce training in Kentucky. KCTCS has served over one million Kentuckians while, at the same time, maintaining the lowest tuition in the state (50 percent of most of the state’s four-year institutions) since it was created in 1998. Also, over 75 percent of all KCTCS students receive financial aid and only 15 percent need student loans to finance their education. These metrics are powered by KCTCS’s unparalleled success and participation in the Work Ready Kentucky scholarship program that helps individuals who have not yet earned an associate degree afford an industry-recognized certificate, degree, or diploma for free. During the 2021-2022 school year, 3,364 KCTCS students received a Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship with an average award amount of $2,631. The total amount awarded was $8,854,008.
Finally, KCTCS trains 8 in 10 skilled trade workers and firefighters and 6 in 10 of the state’s nursing and allied healthcare credential holders.
