Keavy man charged for incident of impersonating officer, attempting to sexually assault woman

A Keavy man was arrested Monday for an incident that occurred in September where a woman reported being pulled over by a man impersonating a peace officer and then he attempted to force himself on her as he held her at knifepoint before she was able to escape.
Walter Earl Darling, 46, of Woodland Court in Keavy was arrested at 4:08 p.m. Monday and charged with first-degree attempted rape, first-degree attempted sodomy, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and impersonating a peace officer.
The arrest occurred in London following an extensive investigation conducted by numerous investigators of the Laurel County Sheriff's Office after information was developed and possible suspects identified.
The investigation began September 4 when deputies were dispatched to St. Joseph Hospital London at 10:35 p.m. to contact a female victim there, according to a press release for the Laurel County Sheriff's Office. Upon arrival, investigators learned from the victim that she had driven her car from a store in London and was traveling out KY 192, approximately three miles west of London, when a car came up from behind her at a high rate of speed, riding her bumper and the vehicle activated red and white flashing lights.
The victim pulled off the roadway and a male subject armed with a large hunting knife jumped in her back seat forcing her to drive off onto a county road into a large hayfield where he attempted to sexually assault her, according to a press release for the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
The male subject then forced her to drive back onto KY 192 toward London making her stop along the roadway where he got out to make a phone call, according to a press release for the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
The victim sped away driving herself to St. Joseph Hospital London seeking medical attention.
The suspect vehicle is described as a full-size silver or dark gray passenger car that had a red and white flashing light. The car has not been recovered yet.
Laurel Sheriff's Detective Kyle Gray along with Detective Sgt. Chris Edwards, Deputy Tommy Houston, Sgt. John Inman along with assistance from Capt. Kevin Barry, Sgt. Greg Poynter, Deputy Shannon Jones, Deputy Josh Morgan and K-9 Deputy Jake Miller arrested Darling.
Darling was been positively identified in a photo lineup and admitted to investigators that he committed the crimes that night, according to a press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
Darling was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
More arrests are expected on this case, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
