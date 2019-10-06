CORBIN— A Keavy man died Friday evening in a single-vehicle crash in Corbin.
The Kentucky State Police, London Post was notified at approximately 6:36 p.m. on Friday of a single vehicle injury accident on KY HWY 2989, Browning Acres Road in Corbin.
The initial investigation indicated that a 2007 GMC Canyon Pickup, operated by Perry W. Farris, 46, was traveling south on Highway 2989, according to a release from KSP.
The KSP press release said Farris lost control of his vehicle and drove off the roadway hitting a guide wire and a utility pole, before rolling his vehicle onto its top.
Farris was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Whitley County Coroner’s Office.
Farris was wearing his seatbelt. Neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in the collision.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 11 Trooper Briston Smith. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 London personnel, Whitley County Sheriff’s Office, Whitley County EMS, Oak Grove Fire Department and the Whitley County Coroner.
