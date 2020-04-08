Keeping it clean: Grocery workers sanitize carts for safety

While the lifestyles of Americans have changed drastically over the past month, so have many duties of those who have to deal with the public.
Safety through sanitation is paramount to stop the spread of the coronavirus that has infected over a million people in the United States and over 1,000 Kentuckians.
To ensure the safety of their employees as well as their customers, Kroger stores have implemented safety precautions - beginning with employees wiping down grocery carts throughout each working day.
On Friday, those duties fell to Ashley Crawford and Victoria Stojicevic, who were gathering carts from the parking lot and sanitizing each one before placing them in the bin for customers to use.
"We have to clean every cart, even the ones left inside the store," said Stojicevic. "We began doing that in early March when the coronavirus started."
Crawford had been outside most of the day, carefully wiping down each and every cart that she pushed back from the parking lot before placing the wiped down carts into the bin for customers to use. She even warned those incoming customers not to use carts that were not inside that area.
"We have to have someone outside, wiping down the carts all day," she said. "We are under regulations and if someone from the health department goes by and someone isn't out here, they could shut us down."
Prepared with sanitizer and gloves, the two ladies were diligent in keeping clean carts available as the customers came in. Both reported that Friday had been a busy day and keeping the carts sanitized was of utmost importance.
"I feel like it will help," said Crawford, who usually works as a cashier.
"This is not just a job during the pandemic," Stojicevic added. "This is to keep our co-workers safe too."
Kroger stores have taken an extra step to protect their employees by installing "sneeze guards" - clear plastic devices - in front of the checkout lanes where cashiers cannot maintain the six-foot recommended distance from customers. But the store still encourages that customers follow the CDC recommendations of remaining six feet apart while shopping.
But Stojicevic and Crawford also see other risks that customers unknowingly do that could endanger the spread of the virus.
"People try to help bag their groceries and sometimes they grab the bags out of your hands," Stojicevic said. "I just tell them to let me bag them and put them in the cart. We all wear gloves so we won't transfer anything from us to the customer. I know people are just trying to help us, but it's better if they let us bag the groceries and put them in the carts."
But the reusable bags that many customers bring in are strict "no-no's" for Kroger employees.
"We're not allowed to touch the reusable bags at all," Stojicevic added. "If someone brings in a reusable bag, we still have to put the groceries in the plastic bags."
Social distancing is also being practiced among Kroger employees during their break times. Stojicevic said the store has placed stickers in the breakroom floor to mark the recommended six-foot spacing, with a maximum of 10 employees in the area at one time. She credited store manager, Toni Hibbitts, for enforcing the CDC recommendations to ensure the safety of both employees and customers.
"We're taking all the steps we can to prevent spreading the virus," Stojicevic explained. "We want everyone to be safe so this will pass."
