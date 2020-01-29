BEREA, Ky. – Thirteen Kentucky artists, including one from London, have been added to the Partners for Education at Berea College Teaching Artist Directory, which is offered as a resource for schools and communities throughout Appalachian Kentucky.
Forty-two artists – mostly residents of Partners for Education’s eastern Kentucky service area – are available to provide arts and arts-integrated instruction for programming supported by the organization.
“We believe the arts are a powerful way to improve outcomes for students,” Natalie Gabbard, project director for arts and humanities at Partners, said. “And building the capacity of regional artists and schools to work together is key to expanding arts education programming in our service area.”
Teaching Artists conduct residencies and workshops for students of all ages. The directory includes both emerging and experienced artists in various disciplines (such as visual, performing, literary, media and folk arts).
“With these additions, schools in our region now have connections to even more talented artists to consider for their arts programming needs,” said Gabbard.
Artists newly added to the directory are:
- Christopher Epling, Elkhorn City, Visual Arts
- Dan Estep, Sassafras, Visual Arts
- Randy Gabbard, Emmalina, Folk Arts
- Lacy Hale, Ermine, Visual Arts
- Sheila Herren, Corbin, Visual Arts
- Jeri Katherine Howell, Frankfort, Music
- Jeanette Jones, Berea, Visual Arts
- Rebecca Lankford, Corbin, Dance
- Jennifer Riley, London, Visual Arts
- Lori Tincher, McKee, Visual Arts
- Melanie Turner, Garret, Music
- Yani Vozos, Louisville, Music, Dance
- Krystle White, Corbin, Visual Arts
To see the complete Teaching Artist Directory, visit: ourcreativepromise.com/resources.
For more information, contact: cambpellsa@berea.edu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.