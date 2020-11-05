Kentucky Chamber of Commerce executives announce 2020 Excellence Awards  

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executives (KCCE) announced the 2020 KCCE Annual Excellence Awards in September. These awards pay tribute to local chambers of commerce in areas of operational excellence that include membership growth and retention, website, social media, special publication and newsletter communications, and special events. This year two additional awards were added: excellence in innovation and excellence in advocacy.
The awards event culminates with the presentation of the KCCE Chamber Professional of the Year, which is awarded to an individual that shows outstanding dedication and achievement in chamber leadership and service to the community. The 2020 Chamber Executive of the Year is Deanna Herrmann, executive director of the London - Laurel County Chamber of Commerce.
Herrmann has served the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce for 10 years. Her accomplishments include graduating from the Institute for Organization Management (IOM) Program offered through the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Kentucky in 2019. Herrmann served as chair of the KCCE board between 2018 and 2019 and continues to serve the organization as a board member.
“Thank you so much to KCCE and the Kentucky Chamber for mentoring me for the past 10 years, and many thanks to the London-Laurel County Chamber Board for believing in our shared vision,” Herrmann said. “I am overwhelmed with this award. I am beyond words to know I was selected from several wonderful deserving candidates.”
Awards were given in five categories: annual dues income less than $75,000 (Group I); annual dues between $75,001 and $150,000 (Group II); annual dues income between $150,001 and $250,000 (Group III); annual dues between $250,001 and $650,000 (Group IV); and annual dues income more than $650,001 (Group V).
The London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce also won awards for Outstanding Website and Outstanding Social Media in the Group III category.
A big congratulations to Deanna Herrmann and also to Michael Sliter who manages the Chamber’s website and social media, which also won awards.
