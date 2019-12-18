The state's teacher pension crisis, increasing crime and drug addiction, job creation, poverty.
These are all strong issues addressing legislators for the upcoming year.
But another issue creating some controversy across the state is a proposed tax on residential electric bills.
According to an article published in the Kentucky Living magazine in the October edition, one proposal to generate revenue for the state is by adding the 6% state sales tax to residential electric bills. The Kentucky Co-ops oppose this legislation and have set up a website for residents across the state to voice their opinion on the issue - before the general assembly begins a new session in January.
Under current law, electric bills are not subject to the state tax. But the new proposal would tax those bills, costing consumers even more payout each month.
“Rural Kentucky is suffering enough,” says Chris Perry, president of Kentucky Electric Cooperatives, was quoted in that article. “Adding any additional tax to electric bills would have a devastating impact on rural Kentuckians. Most rural counties don’t have access to natural gas, which means a reliance on electric heat. The prevalence of housing that is not energy-efficient also results in more electric usage. Co-ops are owned by the people we serve, and this is an important time for all of us to speak up against a tax on residential power bills.”
To help local consumer-members speak out against this personal power tax, Kentucky Electric Cooperatives has launched a new grassroots website, RuralPowerKY.com. The website will keep Kentuckians informed about issues affecting safe, reliable and affordable electricity and enable them to directly communicate with legislators.
There is no cost to register with the grassroots campaign. RuralPowerKY.com is an easy, free option for Kentuckians to tell the General Assembly not to add a new tax on residential electric bills.
“Because co-ops are owned by and led by the people we serve in local communities, we work hard to help our members keep their bill as low as possible,” Perry says. “The way co-ops judge every expenditure is whether it helps us serve our consumer-members. A tax on every residential power bill would not help us serve our members. By keeping costs as low as possible, co-ops not only help household budgets, but also economic development in communities across rural Kentucky.”
Carol Wright, president and CEO of Jackson Energy, which supplies electric and propane to most of Laurel County as well as surrounding areas, also spoke out against the proposed tax.
"As a cooperative, Jackson Energy is owned and led by the people we serve in southeastern Kentucky and we work hard to help our members keep their bill as low as possible. When we learned that a tax on residential power bills was being considered in Frankfort, we quickly sprang to action to fight for our members and oppose any plan that includes adding a sales tax to electric bills," Wright said in a statement to The Sentinel Echo.
