Kentucky Equine Survey is chance to better the industry  

By participating in the 2022 Kentucky Equine Survey, you can help advance one of the state’s signature industries.
The Kentucky Equine Survey is a joint effort of the Kentucky Horse Council and the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment. It is designed to establish the number of horses in the state and determine their economic contributions. Survey data will also inform decision-makers and policymakers about disease surveillance, workforce development and emerging markets.
UK and the Kentucky Horse Council conducted a similar study in 2012 and determined then that the state’s 242,000 equine contributed $3 billion to the state’s economy. However, those 10-year-old results are now dated and may no longer accurately reflect the industry.
For the upcoming survey, we need your help to get an accurate picture of where equines live in the state. Whether you own a large, commercial operation or a small farm with only one horse, pony, mule or donkey, you are important to us, and we want to hear from you.
If you would like to be considered to participate in the survey, please visit the link https://bit.ly/3ADFpaK at your earliest convenience and provide us with your contact information. Your information will only be shared with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, who is helping UK and the Kentucky Horse Council collect this data. You will receive a call from someone with the NASS in 2022. They will ask you basic questions like the number of equines on your property. Your information and responses will not be shared with anyone else.
For more information or for help filling out the survey interest form, contact the Laurel County office of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service.
Source: Jill Stowe, UK professor of agricultural economics
