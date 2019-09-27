For many rural families, farming was a way of life.
It not only provided food for the family, it was often used as a bartering factor for household and farming supplies.
But when farmers found themselves shunned from insuring their hard-earned properties, they joined in with a new organization known as Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company. The Kentucky Farm Bureau organization was established in 1943.
Now, 100 years after its formation, those utilizing the multiple services gathered to celebrate their success.
The London Community Center was packed last week as members of the KFBMIC gathered for their annual fish fry - gathering to celebrate the century long success of the company that now has over 450,000 members across the state. Farm Bureau agent Steve Berry, who operates the company in southern Laurel County, said the goal for 2020 was to reach 475,000 members across the state.
Randell Brewer, who established Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance Company in London, also presented a gift to the family of Mike Perkins, a long time agent in the London office. Perkins passed away in March after a brief battle with cancer. The discovery of the disease came as suddenly as Perkins' untimely death just one month after being diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.
Stan Owens, agent with the London office, said Perkins added a special humor and flavor to the troupe and his contributions and memory would never be forgotten.
Hannah Brown said she worked closely with "Perk," who was known at all state gatherings for his sense of humor and friendly personality.
"He never met a stranger," Brown said. "And we all miss him. He was more than just my co-worker. He was my friend."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.