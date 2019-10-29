Kentucky Farm Bureau certified farm market program open for 2020 enrollment  

LOUISVILLE — Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) announced recently that enrollment for the 2020 KFB Certified Farm Market program is now open. As 2019 nears its end, KFB is pleased to help farm market owners get a jump start on next year. To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the program is unveiling a new logo and added benefits for participating markets.
The KFB Certified Farm Market program began in July of 1996 as an initiative to help farmers market their fruits and vegetables directly to consumers across the Commonwealth. Today, the program has expanded to include farm enterprises such as, vineyards/wineries, greenhouses, landscape nurseries, meat/cheese farm markets, value-added products, and agritourism operations.
Farm markets certified through this program are identified with special signage and have access to promotional items, educational and tour opportunities, and other marketing benefits with the intent to increase the net farm income of member markets. Other new member benefits include exclusive supplier discounts, member networking tools, promotional assistance, and a variety of additional resources provided by KFB.
“The KFB Certified Farm Market program is another fantastic way Kentucky Farm Bureau supports farmers and agriculture in our state. We are thrilled that the program has been so valuable to farm families across the Commonwealth and are excited to celebrate the upcoming 25th anniversary of the program with updates and new benefits for participating members,” said Kentucky Farm Bureau President Mark Haney.
The program is open to Kentucky Farm Bureau members who have a permanent structure, offer quality products at fair market prices, and have a clean and safe market environment. Certified Farm Market members are farm-oriented with locally grown products/agritourism activities and sell a majority of items that are grown, produced, or raised by the owner.
To apply for membership to this program, visit www.kyfb.com/cfmenroll20. The deadline for the 2020 Certified Farm Market Program is December 31, 2019. Contact Fran McCall, Commodity Specialist and Certified Farm Market Coordinator, at (502) 495-5000, extension 7238, or Fran.McCall@kyfb.com with any questions about enrollment and the benefits of participating in the KFB Certified Farm Market program.
