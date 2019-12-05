FRANKFORT – Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles invites Kentucky students to enter the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s (KDA) annual Poster and Essay Contest.
The theme of the 2020 contest is “Kentucky Farmers: Ready, Set, Grow.”
“I hope every Kentucky student will submit an entry to express in art and writing how our farmers all across the state are helping to grow the safest, most abundant food supply in the world,” Commissioner Quarles said.
Students in grades K-12 may submit one poster, an essay of 500 words or less, or a digital entry, which may be photos or original digital artwork. Each entry must include the actual written theme and must be postmarked by Friday, March 20.
Winners will be notified by Friday, April 17. Winners in the poster and essay competitions will be selected in each grade. One statewide winner will be selected for digital artwork. Each winner will receive a $100 award and will be recognized at the 2020 Poster and Essay Contest Awards Ceremony later next year. Winning entries will be displayed at the 2020 Kentucky State Fair in August in Louisville.
For more information, including complete contest rules and an entry form, go to kyagr.com/marketing/ag-education.html or contact Elizabeth Gordon, director of the KDA’s Education and Outreach Division, at elizabeth.gordon@ky.gov or (502) 782-4125.
