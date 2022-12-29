Top lenders were recognized recently at the annual Kentucky SBA Lenders Conference held recently in Lexington, Kentucky.
Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation ranked second in the Microloan Program with 20 loans totaling $810,711 for the 2022 fiscal year.
The SBA Microloan program provides loans up to $50,000 to help small businesses and certain not-for-profit childcare centers for startup and expansion. SBA provides funds to specially designated intermediary lenders, which are nonprofit community-based organizations with experience in lending as well as management and technical assistance. These intermediaries administer the Microloan program for eligible borrowers. The average microloan in Kentucky for Fiscal Year 2022 was $15,365.
The Kentucky District Office had over $201 million in loans for Fiscal Year 2022. There were 639 approved SBA 7(a), 504 and microloan loans for the fiscal year. That represents the highest number of traditional SBA loans approved in Kentucky since 2016. and with over $201 million in loans for FY22, that amount exceeds the $167.5 million average SBA loan amount for Kentucky by over 20%.
SBA Kentucky District Director Robert Coffey stated, “Small businesses continue to drive our economy across Kentucky, and the SBA had another tremendous year in 2022. This shows the strong collaboration between SBA’s committed staff and our many lenders and resource partners. We cannot thank them enough for their hard work and commitment to SBA.”
For more information on SBA’s programs for small businesses, visit www.sba.gov.
