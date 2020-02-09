Kentucky House, Senate recognize Sunrise for 150 years of service

FRANKFORT (KT) - Sunrise Children’s Services continues to receive accolades as they celebrate their 150th anniversary.
The organization was recognized on the floors of the Kentucky House and Senate this week. Sunrise provides services for abused and neglected children and at-risk families, currently caring for 1,000 children in state care.
Rep. David Meade, R-Lincoln, introduced the citation in the House. “They have done great things for children in our foster care system in Kentucky,” he said.
Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Crofton, called for the resolution in the Senate. He reflected on the impact Sunrise has made in the lives of so many children and families during the past 150 years. “I think about each child’s life they’ve made a difference in and each family they’ve touched,” he said. “The difference they’ve made in those lives are incalculable.”
“This is important because it says the state needs and recognizes faith-based organizations like Sunrise to work with Kentucky’s most vulnerable children,” said Dale Suttles, president of Sunrise. “It says that the state recognizes the hard work of dedicated staff that works long hours for little pay and their efforts are greatly appreciated.”
A portion of the Sunrise’s work is financially supported by the Kentucky Baptist Convention. Todd Gray, KBC executive director-treasurer said, “Kentucky Baptist churches that fund ministry and missions through the Cooperative Program are collectively grateful that a portion of those funds go to help children move from a place of horror to a place of safety where they can receive gospel care and have a shot at a great life.”
Suttles echoes the importance of the partnership with the commonwealth.
“We are grateful and thankful to partner with the Cabinet for Children and Families. The employees within the cabinet have such a difficult job, and it really never ends.”
He says they see trying to help carry the burden of state workers as a part of their work, “We are grateful that the ministries of Sunrise can help ease the burden on these extremely dedicated state employees.”
The organization was founded on June 30, 1869 by a group of ladies from Walnut Street Baptist Church in Louisville to care for children suffering dire consequences following the U.S. Civil War.
“We are simply thankful to serve, to help children be loved and to learn to love. To make a difference and in some cases, be the difference. Being able to partner to serve Kentucky’s most vulnerable to us is absolutely the highest of calling,” Suttles said. “This is where God would have us, and we would not have it any other way. We can’t wait to see what happens in our next 150 years.”
