Kentucky Main Street Program names Rea Volunteer of Year

Julie Rea, interim executive director of London Downtown, received a Volunteer of the Year Award from the Kentucky Main Street Program on Feb. 12 for her volunteer work with London Downtown. To Rea, it is just a job that needs doing.
"To be a good leader, you stand up and do your part when you're in a position to help," she said. "I think London has a sense of pride in our community. There's a lot of people in our community that care and they want London to be the best place to live."
The Kentucky Main Street Program, organized by the Kentucky Heritage Council, recognizes exemplary work towards vitalizing downtowns throughout Kentucky.
"Julie was selected due to her dedication to the London Main Street program, London Downtown, and her dedication to the community," explained Kitty Dougoud, the state Main Street coordinator for the Kentucky Heritage Council. "Julie has served as a volunteer on the London Downtown board for a number of years and when it found itself without a director and a funding cut from the city, Julie stepped up to serve in the role as the director to make sure that the program continued to operate."
Rea previously served as president for London Downtown, however, she stepped down and took an unpaid position as interim executive director following a reorganization of the organization's structure.
"Julie had actually been a part of the board of directors with London Downtown for the last two, maybe three years," said London Downtown board member Daniel Carmack. "The funding we have been receiving from the city of London Tourism had been reallocated. We were no longer receiving it. Not having the money to really pay someone, Julie stepped up and took over the interim executive director position."
Additionally, the executive director position was open because the previous executive director, Brittany Cradic, was promoted to the co-director of London Tourism.
"A director position is a paid full-time position, but Julie realized the importance of the Main Street program to the community and took on this role at no cost to the program for the last six months so that they could continue to do their work and provide for the community," said Dougoud. "The role of a Main Street director requires a lot of hours and a lot of dedication. The time and efforts of Julie Rea should not be taken lightly. She is an example of a volunteer who went way beyond the call of duty."
"I was just very humbled and thankful that I'm in a position where I can help my community," said Rea.
"In the next 10 years, I'd like to see every building downtown filled with a thriving, locally-owned business," Rea said of her vision for downtown London. "There's a lot of people in our community that care and they want London to be the best place to live. They want it to be a place where people can grow up, go to college and then come back to start their careers. I'm excited for what the future holds not only for London Downtown but for London as a whole."
Also receiving the Kentucky Main Street Program Volunteer of the Year award is Melanie Cain from Salyersville and Colby Slusher from Pineville.
