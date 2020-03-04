JACKSON, Ky. - March 2, 2012 is a date that many east Kentuckians won’t soon forget. On that date eight years ago, West Liberty, Salyersville, East Bernstadt, and nearby communities were devastated by tornadoes and a total of 26 people died across the state. This infamous anniversary serves as an important reminder that large and deadly tornadoes can happen here in the mountains and that now is the time to prepare for whatever this severe weather season may bring.
Gov. Andy Beshear has signed a proclamation designating March 1-7, 2020, as Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky. Severe weather knows no boundaries and impacts every individual in every region of the Commonwealth. Because of this, you need to BE AWARE – BE PREPARED – HAVE A PLAN!
A Statewide Tornado Safety Drill will be conducted at approximately 10:07 a.m. EST, today (Wednesday). During the drill, the National Weather Service (NWS), in partnership with Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM), the Kentucky Weather Preparedness Committee (KWPC), and Kentucky Broadcasters Association, will issue a test tornado warning message. This will activate weather alert radios, outdoor warning sirens may sound, and many television and radio stations will broadcast the alert, allowing all Kentuckians the opportunity to practice tornado safety. If inclement weather is forecast for March 4, the Statewide Tornado Drill will be postponed to Thursday, March 5 or cancelled.
“Severe Weather Awareness Week is a great time to review your emergency plans at home, at work, and at school,” said Ed Ray, Meteorologist-in-Charge at the National Weather Service in Jackson. “Being prepared and keeping aware of the weather is the key to keeping yourself and your family safe this coming spring and summer.”
Basic severe weather preparedness includes:
1. Understanding the types of hazardous weather that can affect you and your family. The East Kentucky Severe Weather Threats webpage is a good resource to see what events your community has faced in the past and may face again in the future.
2. Staying up to date on the weather forecast regularly at weather.gov or your favorite weather source. Get a NOAA Weather Radio and ensure your cell phone can receive localized alerts from emergency management officials.
3. Building an emergency kit and developing a family emergency plan that considers all types of local hazards and associated risks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.