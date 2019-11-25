FRANKFORT, Ky. – With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) is sending Thanksgiving travelers important lifesaving reminders – buckle up and put the phone down.
“The upcoming holiday is one of the busiest travel times of the year, so we’re extending our current ‘Buckle Up Phone Down’ campaign through Thanksgiving,” said KOHS Acting Executive Director Jason Siwula. “We believe that if all drivers practice these two simple behaviors, it will help prevent deaths and injuries on our roadways.”
There were 1,971 crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday last year in Kentucky, resulting in 420 injuries and seven deaths. Of those deaths, three were not wearing a seat belt and one involved distraction.
“Sometimes even the most attentive drivers are involved in a crash caused by other drivers,” said Siwula. “That’s why wearing a seat belt is the best defense against serious injuries and death. It is your best protection against a speeding, distracted or drunken driver.”
As of Nov. 21, preliminary numbers indicate there have been 659 deaths in 2019, up 10 compared to the same time last year. Of those deaths, 265 were not wearing a seat belt and more than 140 involved distraction.
“A single death is frankly one too many and we’re asking for the public’s help,” said Siwula. “By making a commitment to practice these safe driving habits, we can make a difference and save lives.”
For more information please visit http://kyhighwaysafety.com/.
