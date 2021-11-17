Kentucky songwriters featured in Heritage Music Series; Three male singer/songwriters set to perform Friday

The second - and final - set of the fall Heritage Music Series will begin on Friday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. and features three male singer/songwriters from Kentucky.
Adam Chaffins is billed as "never fears breaking genre barriers" with his unique styles of songwriting and performing. He finds diverse situations as inspiration for his music, and is also recognized for using those situations for his musical styles. Some of his songs include YouTube airings of "Who Am I," "Doorway," and "Now I Don't Know." His background includes playing bass with bluegrass bands before going solo several years ago. Chaffins is hailed as never limiting himself to one style of music, instead blending country, folk, pop and rock into his own style. His first record was "Some Things Won't Last" which is a collaboration of years of songwriting.
Sean Whiting focuses on the vocal sounds popular during the 1970s with an emphasis on rock. Despite growing up in the section of Kentucky known as Country Music Highway, he makes no excuses for performing rock and roll music. With influences from soul, blues, and rock from the 1960s through 1990s, Whiting brings a stage presence to his performances that have been described as "entertaining and electrifying." With two full length albums and an EP released, he is now working on another full length album. If loud guitars, power vocals and thunderous drums are your liking, Sean Whiting and his band is sure to please.
Rounding out Friday's performances is Dave Shoemaker, who grew up listening to bluegrass and mountain music, inspiring his own love of music. As with most musicians, Shoemaker's influences ranged from country to rock, with his style of music favoring the story telling of Muscle Shoals and Texas song writers. Some of today's singer/songwriters that fans hear during Shoemaker's performances are songs by Jason Isbell, Townes Van Zant and Blaze Foley. Shoemaker said his personal experiences are the inspiration for his songs, stating, "Every one thing I've wrote is personal and deliberate."
Tickets to the event are $15 per person. Merchandise from the artists will also be available for purchase. Appetizers and drinks will be catered by Old Town Grill. The performances will be videotaped for a future broadcast by the Kentucky County Music Highway.
To purchase your ticket in advance, contact the London Laurel County Tourism Commission at (606) 878-6900 or tickets will be available at the door on the night of the performance.
The event is sponsored by Kentucky Country Music and London Laurel County Tourism Commission.
