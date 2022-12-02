Kentucky State Police Post 11, London has been contacted by concerned citizens regarding a phone scam in our area.
Citizens have received calls from someone stating they are a trooper with KSP and there is civil litigation against them. The caller then demands an immediate payment over the phone to avoid being arrested.
The other scam is a caller appears to be targeting registered sex offenders and requesting them send $450-$1000 for a DNA test or they will face arrest!
Both of these are SCAMS!
Law enforcement will NOT call you to inform of an arrest warrant. Furthermore, these agencies will not ask anyone for money, banking/personal information or make threats of arrest. Of course, you may also contact the specified agency yourself if you are in any doubt.
KSP would like to remind everyone that we do not call to collect funds or threaten arrest for unpaid fines or taxes. Also, never share your Social Security Number or other personal information online or by phone.
To help as a guide, below are the “Top 10 Tip-offs to a Rip-off.”
1.) High pressure sales or frequent calls are signs that it’s a scam.
2.) If the caller demands an immediate decision, it’s likely a rip-off.
3.) People requesting a credit or debit card or any banking account information.
4.) If the caller offers to send someone to your home or to overnight something.
5.) Something for free is usually a reason to be suspicious.
6.) Unresponsive to questions or too quick to answer by cutting you off.
7.) An investment without a risk.
8.) Will not provide written information or references.
9.) Not registered with the Attorney General’s Office.
10.) If it sounds too good to be true, it often is.
Should anyone receive these calls or if they have questions or concerns, they are encouraged to contact the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General at 502-696-5300 by phone or fill out a complaint form online at ag.ky.gov/scams, the Kentucky State Police, or their local police department.
