LOUISVILLE, Ky. – For the second year in a row, Kentucky has the highest child abuse rate in the country and it’s not even close.
The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Children’s Bureau “Child Maltreatment 2018” report — released this year — shows Kentucky had nearly 24,000 abuse cases, meaning more than 23 out of every 1,000 children in the commonwealth suffered some type of abuse. By comparison, the second-highest state (West Virginia) had a rate of 19.1 per 1,000 kids. The U.S. average is 9.2.
The good news for the commonwealth is child abuse deaths dropped for the fourth straight year and well below the national average. Six Kentucky children died in 2018, compared with 10 the year before and 15 in 2016.
“Hopefully we can attribute the high abuse rate and lower death rate to everyone doing a better job of recognizing and reporting abuse,” said Erin R. Frazier, M.D., pediatrician and medical director, Norton Children’s Prevention & Wellness. “Still, we, as a community, need to do more to support and educate so that situations don’t escalate to the point of abuse.”
Here’s how Kentucky compared with the country overall:
2018 abuse cases 2018 abuse rate (per 1,000) 2018 deaths 2018 death rate (per 100,000)
Kentucky 23,752 23.5 6 0.59
Ranking 10th 1st 37th 46th
U.S. 677,529 9.2 1,678 2.39
(Numbers from “Child Maltreatment 2018” report)
Rankings are from 1 (worst) to 52 (best) and include Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.
COVID could lead to more abuse
Experts are concerned the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to a spike in child abuse. Families facing financial, emotional and other stresses – combined with spending long periods of time isolated at home and a lack of structure – can lead to potentially dangerous situations.
“Research has found, that when families are stressed, children are at an increased risk of being abused,” said Kelly L. Dauk, M.D., chair of the Norton Children’s Hospital Child Abuse Task Force and pediatrician with Norton Children’s Medical Group, affiliated with the UofL School of Medicine. “Caregivers must take care of themselves physically and emotionally. During this time when in- person visits are discouraged, it is important for caregivers to maintain connections to friends, family, and others in the community, even if that’s by video or on the phone.”
During times of high stress, the American Academy of Pediatrics offers the following tips on how to support your family:
• Engage your children in constructive activities. Bored or frustrated children are more likely to act out.
• Help children with their fears. Kids who are old enough to follow the news may be afraid. You can acknowledge the fear, and discuss all the things you are doing to stay healthy, such as washing hands and staying home to avoid germs.
• Know when not to respond. As long as your child isn't doing something dangerous and gets plenty of attention for good behavior, ignoring bad behavior can be an effective way of stopping it.
• Catch them being good. Children need to know when they do something bad—and when they do something good. Notice good behavior and point it out, praising success and good tries.
• Give them your attention. The most powerful tool for effective discipline is attention—to reinforce good behaviors and discourage others. When parents are trying to work at home, this can be particularly challenging. Clear communication and setting expectations can help, particularly with older children.
In Kentucky, the number to call to report suspected child abuse is (877) KY-SAFE1 (597-2331). The National Child Abuse Hotline, (800) 4-A-CHILD (422-4453), offers professional crisis counselors who can provide intervention, information and referrals to emergency, social service and support resources. Calls are confidential.
