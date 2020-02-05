Khan, Roark honored at Saint Joseph London Gala

Outstanding performance and dedication are the characteristics recognized by Saint Joseph London employees when selecting this year's honorees for the annual Gala last weekend.
Saint Joseph London President John Yanes introduced the two winners of this year's honors - Dr. Arif Khan as Physician of the Year and Mark Roark as Advanced Practice Clinician of the Year. Yanes said that five physicians and four clinicians were nominated this year with those two selected as this year's winners.
Yanes read the following biosketch of the two honorees:
Dr. Arif Khan
As a boy growing up in Pakistan, Dr Arif Khan was greatly influenced by his older brother who was a physician. He said he remembers this as his earliest indicator that someday he wanted to become a doctor. He attended medical school in Pakistan and in 1994, decided to come to the United States for his residency. While he enjoyed his work as an Infectious Disease Specialist there and close by in Indiana, he quickly realized the big city was not where he wanted to be. Friends kept telling him about a hospital in London, Kentucky, and said he should check it out.
Eventually he did in 2005, and the rest is history.
Khan said he's seen a lot of change in his decade and a half in Kentucky. The most significant was the move from the old hospital where Dr. Khan started to the new state-of-the-art facility built in 2010 and enjoyed today by the community, an improvement he said has led to an even better standard of care. He said one of the most important components of the facility is its caring staff, who appreciate not only patients but the doctors who help heal them.
Khan said his practice and experience in London has been "fulfilling for the past 15 years."
"The staff is exceptional and I have had a wonderful experience here," he said. "My kids have grown up here and I call this home."
Mark Roark, Advanced Practice Clinician of the Year
Mark Roark grew up in Knox County and his grandmother took care of him. She set an excellent example as she was an LPN and he saw how she cared for her patients. Later in life her health declined and Roark told her he'd eventually find a way to help her.
It was through this lens that Roark decided to go to nursing school. After earning his nursing license, he found a job at a nursing home in Barbourville. As his grandmother's health continued to decline, she was eventually admitted at the Barbourville nursing home where Roark could fulfill his commitment to care for her.
Roark then decided to pursue his training as an advanced practice registered nurse. Roark's career led him to a rural health clinic in Whitley City. While he loved the work and the people, it was far from home.
Today, Roark serves Saint Joseph London Orthopedic Associates, and he couldn't be happier. He enjoys the team and being able to continue to help people. He said he enjoys the tremendous amount of collaboration between staff members at Saint Joseph, and the facility runs so smoothly because everyone works together. He truly feels called to serve.
Roark accepted the award, stating he felt honored with the selection.
"It's a true honor to win this," he said. "The big point here is working day by day and seeing a certain amount of patients."
"I didn't even know about this award," he continued. "Then I learned I was nominated for it, then that I won it. I thank God, my wife, the office staff and everyone. It's so awesome to work with all those people."
The annual Saint Joseph London Foundation Gala is a fundraiser targeted at establishing a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) to serve the tiniest patients - babies born prematurely, underweight or with medical issues requiring specialized care. The ticket sales and silent auction items also contribute to the overall fundraising effort.
Mary Branham, director of marketing and communications for CHI Saint Joseph London, said the event raised $120,000 toward the goal of a $1.5 million NICU unit to serve residents in the area. The Foundation has previously stated that $300,000 has already been raised toward the effort, with Saturday's event contributing even more toward the realization of that unit.
