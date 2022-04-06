He didn't make it through Hollywood Week on the popular TV show "American Idol", but London native Brooks Kidd was welcomed in his hometown with a big reception on Friday night.
"Brooks Kidd: An American Idol Celebration" was sponsored by London Downtown and featured the 19-year-old singing sensation in a performance and question-and-answer session.
Kidd opened his show at Farmers Market with the song he performed during regional auditions in Nashville before judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie - all of whom are music legends in country, rock and pop.
Kidd performed "Mad World" by Gary Jules - a song describing how a depressed young man deals with not fitting in - the story that Kidd said depicts his life.
That performance sent Kidd from the Nashville auditions to Hollywood where he performed with winners from the four regional sites.
Despite not making the second round in the auditions, Kidd said the experience was monumental in his life and that the encouragement and confidence he received from the judges was inspirational. He said the competition was fierce although the atmosphere among the contestants was anything but.
"The cool thing about the show is that it doesn't feel like you're competing. Everyone is there doing what they love," he said.
His advice to others wishing to take the step into auditioning or trying for a goal is to just relax and do what you love.
"Just breathe. Just go out and do it," he said. "Don't be afraid to take the other step."
Kidd was also presented with a special T-shirt by Julie Rea, executive director of London Downtown. The T-shirt reads: "Famous in My Hometown" which signifies Kidd's appearance on the nationally broadcast TV talent show.
As for himself, Kidd is not focusing on not making the second round. Instead, he continues his dream of pursuing music and has several performances including this Friday's Redbud Block Party at Farmers Market where Kidd and Chris Shouse, member of Wolfpen Branch, will headline the musical entertainment beginning at 6 p.m. Food and beverage trucks and London Downtown merchandise will be available for purchase.
