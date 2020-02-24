Drugs, thefts and the kidnapping of a 10-year-old child in November 2018 now has a Laurel couple facing numerous charges in Laurel Circuit Court.
Joshua Blake Sizemore, 41, of 2962 Keavy Road and 31-year-old Brittany Shawntae Grubb of 1445 Tom Cat Trail, both in London, were named in a nine-count indictment returned by a Laurel grand jury on Friday.
The two are both charged with two thefts on Nov. 6, 2018, ranging from taking a blue nose pit bull to a vehicle license plate. They are also charged with possessing a quantity of fentanyl and LSD.
Sizemore faces other charges as well, including second-degree burglary, kidnapping a 10-year-old by "terrorizing and restraining the liberty" of the child and fourth-degree assault for grabbing the child and causing serious physical injury. Sizemore is also charged with third-degree criminal mischief for damages caused to the yard of the victim of the stolen dog and first-degree persistent felony offender. The indictment lists three prior felony convictions, dating back to two counts of second-degree robbery in 1998 with a 10-year sentence, receiving stolen property under $10,000 in 2014, and receiving stolen property over $10,000 in 2016.
Sizemore's legal history dates back to 1998 when he was charged with second-degree robbery and probation violation. He has 22 other arrests since that time including charges of theft by unlawful taking, theft of an auto and manufacturing methamphetamine. Jail records indicate that Sizemore's last stay in the Laurel County Correctional Center was from May 2019 until Feb. 7, 2020 on charges of fleeing or evading police, theft by unlawful taking, possession of controlled substance, DUI and other violations.
A notation on the court docket states that Sizemore was not present in court on Friday but is in state custody. He is scheduled for a status hearing in Laurel Circuit Court on March 23 with bond set at $50,000 cash.
Grubb has been in custody on other charges since June 17 and is now being held under $10,000 cash bond and set for a pretrial hearing in Laurel Circuit Court on March 23.
An indictment is an accusation only and does not imply guilt or innocence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.